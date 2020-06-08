Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Mother of victim marks first anniversary of fatal boat crash on B.C.’s Osoyoos Lake

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:23 pm
Nicholas Trask is seen here with his sons, Vincent and Evan.
Nicholas Trask is seen here with his sons, Vincent and Evan. Contributed

It’s been one year since a boat crash on Osoyoos Lake in B.C.’s Okanagan claimed the lives of two longtime friends.

Nicholas Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died instantly when the speedboat they were in collided with another boat on June 8, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trask’s mother, Jill Maddigan, told Global News Monday that she still doesn’t know what caused the crash.

READ MORE: ‘We need answers’: Wife of Osoyoos boat crash victim says families still in dark, 9 months after accident

The Fraser Valley woman travelled to the Okanagan for the grim anniversary.

RCMP will take her out on the lake to the exact spot where her son died at 7:14 p.m., the exact time Trask lost his life.

“It feels important to me to be where he took his last breath because we were together when he took his first one,” said an emotional Maddigan. “This is just hopefully a connection point for us, that’s all. It’s just something we wanted to do for my son.”

Trask, his wife Melissa and their two sons, Vincent, 9, and Evan, 7, had come up to the Okanagan from Maple Ridge to go camping.

They brought along Trask’s good friend, Ryan Ellison, who’d been living in Kamloops.

Ryan Ellison
Ryan Ellison. Submitted

The duo were out on the lake doing a little pre-dinner fishing when their boat collided with an aluminium fish boat carrying three people.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Eyewitness describes ‘horrific’ boat crash on Osoyoos Lake

Witnesses at the time told Global News that the two boats just “plowed” into one another.

Both boats sank.

The three people in the other vessel were rescued and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The bodies of Trask and Ellison were recovered a day later by the RCMP underwater recovery team.

Global News has reached out to the Osoyoos RCMP and the BC Coroners Service for an update on the investigation

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Osoyoos Lakeosoyoos boat crashNicholas Traskryan ellisonFatal boat collision on Osoyoos LakeTwo boats collide on Osoyoos Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers