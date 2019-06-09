Eyewitness describes ‘horrific’ boat crash on Osoyoos Lake

An eyewitness to a “horrific” boating crash in Osoyoos, B.C., on Saturday night describes a boat T-boning another at high speed before launching into the air and disappearing into the lake.

Carmen Martins was sitting near the beach on Osoyoos Lake around 7:15 p.m. when she saw the collision between an aluminum fishing boat carrying three young men and a red boat.

“The three boys went into the boat and they were just going across the lake peacefully and all of a sudden… a red boat came from Haynes Point — like, across — it came really fast and it hit the top part of the grey boat and it went flying, and it went down. It was just like in the movies, oh my God, it was so horrific,” she told Global News on Sunday.

Carmen Martins watched the #Osoyoos boat collision yesterday. She describes what she saw: pic.twitter.com/E1cFr8jM67 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 9, 2019

Martins said both boats quickly sank following the collision. The two occupants of the red boat are still missing.

“There was nothing in the water, not even those two boats — they disappeared. We looked and the steel part of the boat was up a little bit out of the water and we screamed, ‘Called 911!’”

Martins frantically called on neighbours to contact first responders and nearby boaters jumped into action.

“We said, ‘Get boats out there! Get boats out there!’ And the residents just automatically got into their boats and they got there,” she said.

“We saw them coming back, and a little fishing boat came and it had a boy in it, and another boat came and it had two other boys in it.”

Rick Propp, one of the rescuers, spotted three young men clinging to the bow of the partially submerged boat.

“You could see the debris from the boats that were floating. The kids waved at us because they were holding onto the bow of that one boat. They were in pretty bad shape. One had major leg damage,” he said.

Propp was shocked by what happened.

“It was surreal — ‘Is this really happening?’ — but it was, and these poor kids holding onto the bow of the boat — if it would’ve been much longer they couldn’t hold on,” he said.

Cpl. John Stringer with the RCMP underwater recovery team said crews arrived around noon on Sunday to scour the lake for any sign of the missing pair.

The RCMP dive team is at Haynes Point in #Osoyoos. They say both boats sank in the collision yesterday evening. They’re trying to recover the bodies. They believe two people are missing pic.twitter.com/QJZVgRG3gX — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) June 9, 2019

“We’re going to conduct a search of the lake and attempt to recover the bodies and investigate this boat accident,” he said.

“We are going to put our boat on the water and conduct some sonar searching and depending what we find today we will be diving the scene.”

Martins is still shaken by the tragedy she watched unfold.

“I’m just thinking it was like a movie, like a scary show, the boat hitting the other boat and going in the air. It was just so horrific, I didn’t think there was going to be a survivor.”

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirms two patients were taken to hospital by ambulance in critical condition and one patient in stable condition.