Woman accused of driving drunk, killing Kionna Nicotine appears in Saskatoon court

The woman accused of driving drunk and causing the death of 23-year-old Kionna Nicotine appeared in court Monday.

A crowdfunding campaign refers to Nicotine as a “kindhearted loving wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, auntie (and) friend, who was loved by everyone who knew her.”

Nicotine died early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Saskatoon police and paramedics got a call about a person hit by a car. They found Nicotine in a parking lot in the 700 block of Appleby Drive.

Stacey-Marie Antoinette Stone, 22, was arrested shortly afterward at another location. She’s accused of impaired driving causing death and failing to stop after a collision.

During a brief appearance by video, Stone asked if there was anyone in the courtroom gallery for her. Two people identified themselves as Stone’s mother and sister.

She’s due back in court on Wednesday.

The GoFundMe campaign in Nicotine’s name states she worked as an educational assistant and had three younger siblings.

“She had been through so much in her life but triumphed in spite of that,” the campaign description reads.

“Her heart and mind were too pure for this cruel world.”

According to the online fundraiser, the proceeds will go toward a scholarship in Nicotine’s honour for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Anyone with information can call 306-975-8300 and to ask to speak with a major crimes investigator. Callers can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

