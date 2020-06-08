Barrie city councillor urges local police services board to discuss reallocating police budget

Send this page to someone via email

One Barrie, Ont., city councillor has penned a letter to the local police services board, urging its members to discuss reallocating the police budget to other social services in the area.

“The Barrie Police budget is a significant portion of the City of Barrie’s overall budget,” Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin said in a letter addressed to the Barrie Police Services Board Friday.

“I believe we must consider a shift in how these funds are allocated. With a reinvestment of funds in social services, we can ensure that everyone in our community can live a life of dignity with the resources that they need to survive and thrive.”

Aylwin told the board he knows the conversation regarding reallocating the police budget is “uncomfortable and difficult,” although he thinks it’s an important one to have for the community.

Aylwin’s call to consider reallocating the police budget is not exclusive to Barrie.

Since protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality have erupted across North America, officials and advocates have started to discuss the possibility of defunding the police and reallocating resources to other essential services.

On Monday, Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow said he will bring a motion to the next council meeting to defund the city’s police force by 10 per cent and use it for community resources. The motion will be supported by another Toronto councillor.

The announcement followed Ottawa city councillor Shawn Menard’s call to defund the police on Twitter last week.

We need to wrest control of the Toronto Police budget, defund it by 10%, and rebalance our public funds towards investing in much-needed community supports. Here’s the motion, seconded by @Kristynwongtam, on the next city council agenda: https://t.co/MMSjgbqYca #BlackLivesMatter — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) June 8, 2020

City Councillor here. It’s time to #DefundThePolice — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) June 4, 2020

In an interview with Global News Monday, Aylwin said the Barrie Police Service responds to many calls that are non-criminal in nature, including to people who are experiencing mental health crises.

“Is it really necessary for an armed officer with a gun on one hip and a Taser on the other to respond to these calls?” Aylwin said, adding that it could be more safe and cost-effective to have a trained crisis response worker attend mental health crises as opposed to an armed officer.

“I think we need to really evaluate what we define as public safety.”

This year, funding for the Barrie Police Service accounts for more than $56 million. Barrie Police also receive more money from residents’ property taxes annually than any other local service, including transit, fire and emergency, as well as environmental services.

“What we’re asking is that we consider reallocating some of that $56 million budget to prevention, to prevent crime in the first place, go upstream and deal with some of the root causes of the issues that we face,” Aylwin said.

“We know that here in Barrie, we’re facing a housing and homelessness crisis, we’re facing an opioid overdose crisis, and of course, we’re now in the middle of a global pandemic and an economic crisis as a result of that.”

In an emailed statement Monday, Barrie Police Services Board chair Angela Lockridge said the contents of Aylwin’s letter will be discussed at the next board meeting and that it’s been formally added to the agenda.

“We know that as a major service partner to the city, we have a duty to ensure we are making the best possible use of taxpayers’ dollars every year,” Lockridge wrote.

“The Barrie Police Service leadership team rigorously assesses the safety and security requirements of the city and prepares the draft budget for the board’s review and approval.”

Lockridge said the board will continue to focus on “community safety” and “well-being,” as well as the Barrie Police Service’s role within the city’s broad network of social services during its 2021 budget discussions.

“We align our budget submission with the guidelines from the City of Barrie council and finance department, which are provided to all service partners,” Lockridge added.

For Aylwin, it’s also important to recognize that systemic racism is a much larger issue than policing.

“It’s about how all of the different systems within our society, including the criminal justice system, but also the health care system [and] our economic system, how those systems oppress Black and…Indigenous peoples.”

