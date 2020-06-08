Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 Toronto councillors put forward motion to defund police budget by 10%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2020 12:54 pm
2 Toronto city councilors push to defund the police
WATCH ABOVE: Two city councilors are pushing to defund the Toronto Police Service and reallocate some of the force’s $1 billion budget to mental health and other community services. Catherine McDonald has the latest.

TORONTO – Two Toronto councillors want to defund the city’s police force by 10 per cent and use that money for community resources.

Coun. Josh Matlow says he will bring a motion to the next city council meeting, with support from Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam.

Matlow says he wants to see the savings – about $122 million – spent on investing in community programs.

READ MORE: Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s death reinforces need for major mental health, policing reforms: advocates

He says local residents have made it very clear they want to see change in policing.

Calls to defund police have grown in the wake of the police killing of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, as well as the death in Toronto of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman who fell from her balcony while police were in her home.

Story continues below advertisement

A majority of the members of the Minneapolis council said Sunday they support disbanding the city’s police department.

Calls growing to defund Toronto Police Service
Calls growing to defund Toronto Police Service
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceMental HealthTorontotoronto police serviceToronto City Counciltoronto city hallKristyn Wong-TamJosh Matlowdefunding policedefund policetoronto policing
Flyers
More weekly flyers