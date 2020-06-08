Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

U Sports cancels 6 national championships due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2020 1:36 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 1:42 pm
Lost revenue from cancelled event ticket sales in Alberta
WATCH (May 18): While some restrictions about public gatherings are being relaxed in Alberta, it will still be some time before we're allowed to attend major events. Provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon takes a look at the financial toll that is taking on the sports world.

U Sports has cancelled six national championships including the Vanier Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity football championship was scheduled for Nov. 28 in a city yet to be announced.

The University of Calgary Dinos are the defending champions.

READ MORE: Calgary Dinos ready to compete for 55th Vanier Cup

The semifinal Uteck and Mitchell Bowls were also cancelled.

The national women’s field hockey and rugby, cross-country running, men’s and women’s soccer all scheduled for later this year were also called off.

READ MORE: Financial impacts of COVID-19 sports cancellations in Alberta: ‘Money that can’t come back’

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic and Ontario conferences announced Monday all varsity sport will shut down for the remainder of 2020.

Canada West will not operate team sports for the rest of the calendar year, and will make a decision on golf, cross-country and swimming by July 15.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The RSEQ conference has yet to declare its plans for Quebec.

Athletes whose national championships are cancelled will not lose a year of eligibility, U Sports said in a statement.

How will sports leagues restart in the pandemic?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19SportsU SportsCanada WestRugbyWomen's SoccerVanier CupUniversity of Calgary DinosMen's soccerMitchell BowlCross Country RunningUteck Bowlsports competitionsvarsity football championshipWomen's field hockeyCan West
Flyers
More weekly flyers