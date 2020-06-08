Saskatchewan Huskies football, soccer seasons cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 season for Saskatchewan Huskies football as well as men’s and women’s soccer teams have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of first-term competition team sports was ratified unanimously through a vote of Canada West’s 17 member universities on June 5. Canada West said the decision falls in line with both federal and provincial health directives.

Nationally, U Sports also announced the cancellation of all its first-term national championships.

U Sports said while professional sports leagues continue to explore options for a return to competition, the resources they will have at their disposal to minimize the risk of infection will not be the reality for Canada West members.

Huskie chief athletics officer Dave Hardy said all of Saskatoon’s student-athletes will continue to receive support without the fall season, including access to training facilities as well as academic and coaching supports.

Pertaining to athletic financial aid and eligibility, U Sports also ensured student-athletes will not be negatively impacted by the cancellation of their respective seasons.

U SPORTS announced a series of decisions pertaining to sports scholarships (Athletic Financial Awards or AFAs) and eligibility for the 2020-2021 year. Additional eligibility and scholarship information will be provided in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/iFUi1Jv5Nd — U SPORTS (@USPORTSca) June 8, 2020

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) said a decision on individual sports for the upcoming fall term, such as cross country, will be made no later than July 15.

Monday’s announcement also affects Huskies basketball, hockey, track and field, volleyball and wrestling, as all span across first and second terms. A decision is expected no later than the Canada West meeting on Oct. 8, with these sports starting no sooner than January 2021.

Huskies season ticket holders will continue to have their same seats held and reserved for the 2021-22 season, USask said.

