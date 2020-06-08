Details on Ontario’s Stage 2 of reopening to be announced Monday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford is set to announce details today about Ontario’s stage two of reopening.

He will lay out the plan at a news conference this afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario entered its first stage of reopening on May 19.

Ford has said that stage two will not begin immediately, but he had indicated that he would reveal details this week about it, in order to provide businesses with notice to start getting ready.

The premier has also said that health officials have been looking at a regional approach to reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

Two-thirds of the province’s cases are in the Greater Toronto Area, while some public health units are reporting few active COVID-19 cases.