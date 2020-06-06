Calgary police want to speak with man who ‘may have information’ about fatal hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released photos of a man who “may have information” about a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in a murder charge in Calgary last month.

Officers hope to further the investigation by releasing photos of a man — in his 30s, between five-foot-four and five-foot-eight and weighing 165 pounds — at a Saddleridge house on the night of the deadly collision at 52 Street N.E. and 16 Avenue N.E.

On May 13 at 2:30 a.m., a 2010 Dodge Journey speeding south on 52 Street N.E. was rear-ended by a 2008 Buick Allure near the interchange with 16 Avenue N.E., police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ibaad Yar, 15, a person inside the Dodge Journey, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As it stands, one man was charged in connection to this case: Udham Sandhu, 37, with second-degree murder and dangerous driving causing death.

People in Chevrolet Tahoe

Police want information about “a number of people” inside a Chevrolet Tahoe at a Saddleridge house before and after the crash. Officers believe the Tahoe is a dark 2015-20 model with alloy wheels.

Police do not believe that the man in the pictures is linked to the Tahoe.

If you have information about the man or the people inside the Tahoe, call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.