Crime

Calgary police want to speak with man who ‘may have information’ about fatal hit and run

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 3:01 pm
Police released photos of a man who "may have information" about a fatal hit-and-run crash in Calgary on May 13, 2020.
Police released photos of a man who "may have information" about a fatal hit-and-run crash in Calgary on May 13, 2020. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Police have released photos of a man who “may have information” about a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in a murder charge in Calgary last month.

READ MORE: Driver charged with murder in Calgary hit-and-run crash that killed teen boy

Officers hope to further the investigation by releasing photos of a man — in his 30s, between five-foot-four and five-foot-eight and weighing 165 pounds — at a Saddleridge house on the night of the deadly collision at 52 Street N.E. and 16 Avenue N.E.

READ MORE: Speed, road rage likely factors in fatal hit-and-run crash in northeast Calgary: police

On May 13 at 2:30 a.m., a 2010 Dodge Journey speeding south on 52 Street N.E. was rear-ended by a 2008 Buick Allure near the interchange with 16 Avenue N.E., police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ibaad Yar, 15, a person inside the Dodge Journey, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

READ MORE: ‘People really loved him’: Family grieves after teen killed in Calgary hit and run

As it stands, one man was charged in connection to this case: Udham Sandhu, 37, with second-degree murder and dangerous driving causing death.

People in Chevrolet Tahoe

Police want information about “a number of people” inside a Chevrolet Tahoe at a Saddleridge house before and after the crash. Officers believe the Tahoe is a dark 2015-20 model with alloy wheels.

Police do not believe that the man in the pictures is linked to the Tahoe.

READ MORE: 2 people arrested, charges pending in deadly hit and run: Calgary police

If you have information about the man or the people inside the Tahoe, call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

