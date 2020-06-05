Menu

Crime

Regina police break up knife fight involving 60-year-old man

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 6:25 pm
Regina Police Service badge. .
Regina Police Service badge. . File / Global News

Two people have been arrested following a knife fight that resulted in both of them being injured, say Regina police.

The alleged knife fight happened on Thursday at around 8:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Both a 60-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had stab wounds by the time officers arrived on scene, police say.

Police allege the woman had assaulted the 60-year-old man, who then assaulted the female in turn.

EMS transported both to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Chris Sawicki, 60, of Toronto and Ada Rose Kelbaugh, 21, of Regina were jointly charged with carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

Both accused will make their first court appearance Monday at Regina provincial court.

