Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police investigating series of reported mischief incidents involving smashed vehicle windows

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 11:53 am
Regina police say the are investigating a series of reported mischief incidents involving vehicle windows being smashed. .
Regina police say the are investigating a series of reported mischief incidents involving vehicle windows being smashed. . Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press

The Regina Police Service is looking into a series of reported mischief incidents involving smashed vehicle windows.

Police say they have received 44 reports of mischief in which vehicles were targeted between May 26 and June 2 — 65 per cent of all reported mischief incidents during that time period.

READ MORE: Homicide, assault and theft continue to plague Regina, according to police report

Gardiner Park/University Park, South Albert and Glencairn are the areas of Regina where most of the reported incidents occurred, according to police.

Twenty-nine of the 44 reported mischief incidents happened between May 29 and June 1, police said.

READ MORE: Regina officers Taser man four times before arrest, police say

Story continues below advertisement

While there is no evidence tying them together, police say the similarity and proximity of these events have led them to believe some may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 of Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceCrime StoppersVandalismRPSMischiefSmashed windowsRegina Smashed Vehicle WIndows
Flyers
More weekly flyers