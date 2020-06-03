Regina police investigating series of reported mischief incidents involving smashed vehicle windows

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is looking into a series of reported mischief incidents involving smashed vehicle windows.

Police say they have received 44 reports of mischief in which vehicles were targeted between May 26 and June 2 — 65 per cent of all reported mischief incidents during that time period.

Gardiner Park/University Park, South Albert and Glencairn are the areas of Regina where most of the reported incidents occurred, according to police.

Twenty-nine of the 44 reported mischief incidents happened between May 29 and June 1, police said.

While there is no evidence tying them together, police say the similarity and proximity of these events have led them to believe some may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 of Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.