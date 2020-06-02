Homicide, assault and theft continue to plague Regina, according to police report

Send this page to someone via email

Theft, assault and homicides continue to play a negative role in the Queen City, shown in the Regina Police Service’s monthly crime stats report.

From Jan.1 to April 30 of this year there have been six homicides. By the end of April 2019, there were two.

There have also been eight attempted murders over the same timeframe.

The city has seen at least 605 assaults since the beginning of 2020 until the end of April, with 123 of them happening in April alone.

Excluded in those stats are sexual assaults, numbering 48.

There have been 77 robberies, seven kidnappings and nine criminal harassment cases.

When it comes to theft, vehicles remain a hot commodity.

From Jan. 1 to April 30, there have been 273 vehicles thefts along with 34 vehicle theft attempts. In April alone, there were 65 vehicle thefts and 11 attempts.

There have been 27 cases of theft over $5,000, 1,609 cases of theft under $5,000 and 597 cases of mischief.

Break and enters also seem to be a cause for concern. From Jan. 1 to April 30, 215 residents were broken into, along with 60 businesses.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Regina police reported 161 cases over that same timeframe.

