Crime

Homicide, assault and theft continue to plague Regina, according to police report

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 6:23 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
There have been six homicides, 605 assaults and nearly 2,000 thefts in Regina from Jan. 1 to April 30. File / Global News

Theft, assault and homicides continue to play a negative role in the Queen City, shown in the Regina Police Service’s monthly crime stats report.

From Jan.1 to April 30 of this year there have been six homicides. By the end of April 2019, there were two.

There have also been eight attempted murders over the same timeframe.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 4 youth charged in city’s 6th homicide of 2020: Regina police

The city has seen at least 605 assaults since the beginning of 2020 until the end of April, with 123 of them happening in April alone.

Excluded in those stats are sexual assaults, numbering 48.

There have been 77 robberies, seven kidnappings and nine criminal harassment cases.

When it comes to theft, vehicles remain a hot commodity.

READ MORE: Regina man charged with vehicle theft, telling police he had COVID-19

From Jan. 1 to April 30, there have been 273 vehicles thefts along with 34 vehicle theft attempts. In April alone, there were 65 vehicle thefts and 11 attempts.

There have been 27 cases of theft over $5,000, 1,609 cases of theft under $5,000 and 597 cases of mischief.

Break and enters also seem to be a cause for concern. From Jan. 1 to April 30, 215 residents were broken into, along with 60 businesses.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Regina police reported 161 cases over that same timeframe.

Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina
