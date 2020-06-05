Two-way conversion of Hamilton’s Queen Street S. begins Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The conversion of Queen Street S. in Hamilton, Ont., to two-way traffic, between King Street W. and Aberdeen Avenue begins on Monday.

The work will be completed in stages and includes changes to traffic lights at five intersections as well as new traffic signals at three others.

The work will also include the installation of audible pedestrian signals, bike lane safety improvements and the reconstruction of curbs and sidewalks.

• Modification of Existing Traffic Signals at:

1. Queen Street South at King Street West

2. Queen Street South at Main Street West

3. Queen Street South at Hunter Street West

4. Queen Street South at Charlton Avenue West

5. Queen Street South at Aberdeen Avenue

• Construction of New Traffic Signals at:

6. Queen Street South at Duke Street

7. Queen Street South at Herkimer Street

8. Queen Street South at Napier Street

• Pavement markings and signage for converted two-way operations on Queen Street South from Aberdeen Avenue to King Street.

The $1.34-million contract was awarded to Coco Paving.

The City of Hamilton says the project is scheduled for completion by November and the goal is to improve neighbourhood safety.

The city says motorists should expect minor delays and HSR customers can expect detours on two routes, westbound on Route No.6 Aberdeen and southbound on Route No.34 Upper Paradise.

A website has been created to keep the community up to date on details and timelines at www.hamilton.ca/queenconversion.