‘Street racing incident’ causes closure of Queen Street mountain access: Hamilton police

To make matters for Hamilton commuters, police closed the Queen Street mountain access on Wednesday morning after what they say was a “street racing incident” that resulted in a crash.
Just after 1 a.m., one of the drivers hit a hydro pole, causing wires to fall and block the road at Beckett Drive in Hamilton, police told 900 CHML.
Police say charges are pending for a 23-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the vehicle which crashed.
He suffered minor injuries.
Officers are searching for a second vehicle.
The latest closures are the latest in what could be a long summer for drivers in Hamilton.
The resurfacing of the Red Hill Valley Parkway will lead to closures through July and possibly into August.Follow @CHMLTraffic
