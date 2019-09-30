Hamilton police investigate collision that sent pedestrian to hospital

Hamilton police say they are investigating an incident on Saturday that sent a 64-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a high-end car downtown.

Collision Reconstruction investigators say the pedestrian was hit by a silver BMW sedan travelling eastbound while crossing on Main Street East at Queen.

The man sent hospital was in stable condition as of Monday morning. The driver of the BMW remained on scene.

Investigators say alcohol and speed have been ruled out as contributing factors.

Anyone with information can call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905)546-4755.

