Pedestrian airlifted to Hamilton hospital after being hit by vehicle in Waterloo: police

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in Waterloo on Sunday night, according to police.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman was crossing the intersection of Hemlock and Balsam streets shortly after 10 p.m. when the incident occurred.

READ MORE: Crowd size down at 2019 Wilfrid Laurier homecoming on Ezra Avenue — police

She was transported by Ornge air ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Peeping Tom spotted in Waterloo’s university district — police

An investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the traffic services branch at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.