Sunset Barrie Drive-in postpones reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Sunset Barrie Drive-in has postponed its reopening as Ontario slowly reopens amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The local drive-in was supposed to reopen on Friday, but it’s still getting everything in order and hopes to open as soon as possible, Brian Allen, owner of Premier Theaters, which operates Sunset Barrie, told Global News Thursday.

“We were planning for Friday, but we need a little more time to get our ducks in a row,” Allen said.

“It’s a day-to-day proposition. We’re going to be opening shortly.”

Allen said Sunset Barrie will be adopting a lot of strict COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing vehicles, sanitizing washrooms after use and adding portable restrooms that will be be cleaned after each use.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not able to open our concessions, which makes our business unsustainable without concession sales,” Allen said.

“That’s an issue that we’re in constant dialogue with the government about, and we’re hoping for them to change their position [on that] as soon as possible.”

Allen said the drive-in is re-allocating employees to have more people enforcing social distancing and sanitizing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We just want to make sure that everything is safe and orderly for opening before we actually make an announcement,” Allen finished.

2:16 Drive thru testing in Peterborough a ‘success,’ pop-up sites planned for more rural areas Drive thru testing in Peterborough a ‘success,’ pop-up sites planned for more rural areas