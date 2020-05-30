Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario says drive-in movie theatres are clear to reopen on Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2020 11:17 am
Updated May 30, 2020 11:18 am
Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford now considering to regional reopening plan
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford has resisted a regional approach to reopening the economy, a strategy many other provinces are already implementing. However, now he’s saying that strategy is on the table. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is giving drive-in movie theatres the clear to reopen.

The province says existing outdoor big screens will allowed to resume business starting on Sunday.

The decision comes as the province moves forward with stages of a larger reopening plan that started on May 19 when restrictions lifted on retail stores and surgeries.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 323 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths as total cases top 27,500

Drive-in theatres have been operating in other parts of the country, though Ontario health officials were concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 without sufficient physical distancing.

The province says washrooms in the facilities will be operating as long as health and safety requirements are followed.

Ontario will also permit batting cages to reopen on Sunday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
