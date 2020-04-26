Coronavirus: Drive-in operators set sights on summer to open outdoor theatres

Send this page to someone via email

Drive-In movie theatres are a popular choice of entertainment on a warm summer night, and with social distancing requirements due to COVID-19 expected to continue, the pastime could see an upswing this year.

There are four drive-ins in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe announced on April 23 phase one of the province’s re-opening of the economy is set to begin on May 4. However, with movie theatres being placed in phase four, it’s unclear just when big screens will be able to light up again.

When they do open, changes will have to be made — especially to concession lines and areas –because of social distancing requirements.

“I would believe there will be a lesser number of people allowed in the concession at one particular time,” said Ray Boutin, owner of the Prairie Dog Drive-In movie theatre in Carlyle.

“We may even do a drive-up in a contactless way were they get their popcorn.”

The number limits will more than likely apply to washroom areas as well.

Beyond the timelines being governed by the health crisis, outdoor theatres like the one in Kyle, face another challenge.

“Right now there is very limited new product out there,” said the owner of Clearwater Drive-In movie theatre Denise Kelk.

“All the major studios have postponed their product that was supposed to come out in the spring or the summer.”

While the movie selection may be down and re-runs become the way to go this year, that may not be a bad thing in terms of cost for the Jubilee Drive-In theatre in Manitou Beach.

“They will be allowing us to play CD movies at a drastically reduced fee,” explained Manitou Beach Mayor Gerry Worobec.

“I hope at the end of the year we will have some sort of a break-even point.”

On a busy summer night, a theatre can see a hundred or more vehicles drive-in for late-night screening or two.

“It won’t be anywhere close to what we are used to,” Worobec said.

“We can gradually get back to somewhat of a normal situation here.” Tweet This

“I’m hoping we can accommodate as many people as we can.”

Owners remain optimistic they will be able to open by the end of June. The outdoor movie theatre season usually runs from mid-May to early September.