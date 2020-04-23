Links will be ready when COVID-19 restrictions loosened: Golf Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The links will be ready when restrictions enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened, according to Golf Saskatchewan.

Golf courses were not mentioned on the list of allowable business services released last month by the provincial government due to the pandemic.

“The province of Saskatchewan declared their list of non-allowable businesses and golf courses were on that list,” Brian Lee, executive director of Golf Saskatchewan, said.

“However, the golf courses can prepare their pro shops, get ready for inside with their restaurants. And also the physical assets of the golf course can be maintained. So the superintendent and their staff can be ready to get the machinery ready by pulling off the tarps.”

According to the most recent economic impact report, it’s estimated roughly 17,000 people are employed — full-time, part-time, seasonal, etc. — at golf facilities in the province.

Lee said the allied golf associations in Saskatchewan, which is comprised of five industry partners, is committed to working with the government and been in contact with the business response team.

“We just have our fingers crossed that we can get the green light. And I know that the government and all of the chief medical officer and their staff are doing everything that they can,” he said.

“Our group simply looks forward to heathier days for everyone. Health and safety is of utmost importance … when the time is right to return to recreational normalcy, clubs and courses will be ready to welcome golfers back to all the facilities.”

There are 204 golf courses and driving ranges in Saskatchewan, Lee said.

He added the start of the active season is normally just after April 15, with courses opening from southern to northern areas of the province.

