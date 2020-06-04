Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 1:41 pm
Families react to allegations at 5 Ontario care homes
WATCH ABOVE: One day after the military made disturbing allegations about five Ontario long-term care homes, heartbreaking stories are emerging from people with loved ones inside these facilities. Jeff Semple spoke with one woman, and heard the devastating way she learned about her mother's death.

TORONTO – Ontario is taking over management of another long-term care home because it has struggled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

The province has appointed a hospital to manage Woodbridge Vista Care Community in Vaughan, Ont.

READ MORE: Canadians have ‘deluded’ themselves about the state of long-term care: doctor

William Osler Health System in Brampton will serve as the interim manager of the long-term care home.

Ministry data shows that 17 residents at the home have died of the virus.

READ MORE: Who owns the 5 Ontario long-term care homes cited by military for extreme neglect, abuse?

Sixty-five residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends mandate of Incident Management System long-term care table
That brings the total number of cases in the province to 29,403, including 2,357 deaths and 23,208 cases that have been resolved.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
