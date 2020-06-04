Coronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

TORONTO – Ontario is taking over management of another long-term care home because it has struggled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.
The province has appointed a hospital to manage Woodbridge Vista Care Community in Vaughan, Ont.
William Osler Health System in Brampton will serve as the interim manager of the long-term care home.
Ministry data shows that 17 residents at the home have died of the virus.
Sixty-five residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 more deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in the province to 29,403, including 2,357 deaths and 23,208 cases that have been resolved.View link »
