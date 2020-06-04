Conexus Arts Centre offering graduation photos, takeout meals for class of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Conexus Arts Centre in Regina is serving up a way for the class of 2020 to still celebrate despite convocation and dinner cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is offering a special graduation package on June 12 and 13, which allows up to two guests at a time for a professional grad photo before they receive a takeout meal from executive chef Leo Pantel.

“It’s really a stepping stone for people’s lives – moving on from school to university, technical school, wherever – it’s a celebratory time that really stands out in people’s lives,” Pantel said.

The veteran chef said university convocation would have taken place this week, with high school graduation and dinners toward the end of June.

Pantel said the venue mulled over ideas, including virtual options, before finalizing the $30 package that includes a red carpet leading to a staging area with a professional photographer.

The grad and guest will then move on to a selfie station featuring an ice sculpture carved by Pantel, before receiving a keepsake and their takeout meals.

To avoid crowds and ensure proper physical distancing, Conexus Arts Centre is organizing grads in half-hour time slots from 4 to 7 p.m. both dates.

Families can order as many meals as they’d like, with each order allowing a grad and guest to attend the photo opportunity.