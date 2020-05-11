Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan teens help plan nationwide virtual prom

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 8:19 pm
Prom is On will be hosted on May 22.
Prom is On will be hosted on May 22. Courtesy: Cadderly Kingsbury

It isn’t the prom night high school seniors were expecting, but it looks like it will still be a night to remember.

Traditional graduations have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many Grade 12 students around the world disappointed.

Instead, 36 students across Canada — including four from Saskatchewan — are helping organize a virtual prom.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan teachers doing their best to adapt during coronavirus pandemic

Prom is On is a chance for Canadian students to still get dressed up and celebrate their accomplishments without having a mass gathering.

Cadderly Kingsbury is part of Evan Hardy Collegiate’s class of 2020 and is on the Prom is On committee. She said a lot of work has gone into making the event happen and everyone has high expectations.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Exhibition cancelled for first time in 135 years due to coronavirus

Canadian duo Loud Luxury will DJ the event and the committee is also reaching out to other Canadians to participate.

“We’re going to just have fun and play some music. We’re trying to get some Canadian role models to send us inspirational messages,” Kingsbury said.

“I’ve reached out to Ryan Reynolds (and) a couple people are reaching out to Justin Trudeau.”

READ MORE: How are Canadian kids holding up amid COVID-19? Survey finds worries about missed class

The free event will be on a YouTube live stream May 22 at 6 p.m. CST.

The pandemic has been hard mentally for many people, including youth. Proceeds from the event will go to Kids Help Phone. The Prom is On committee has a goal to raise $100,000.

