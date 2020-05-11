University of Saskatchewan freezes tuition in 2020-21 for most programs

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) is freezing tuition for most programs for the 2020-21 academic year.

Anthony Vannelli, provost and vice-president academic at USask, said the tuition freeze is due, in part, to the impact the novel coronavirus is having on students.

“We hope that by maintaining tuition levels at their current 2019-20 rates in the majority of our programs for the upcoming year, current financial pressures felt by students and their families may be reduced,” Vannelli said.

“Tuition planning for the 2020-21 academic year was complicated by the current COVID-19 uncertainty, and today’s (Thursday) announcement comes after thorough review of the impacts of the pandemic on students.”

Tuition rates will, however, go up at three colleges: dentistry, law and veterinary medicine. The increases range between three and 15 per cent.

“These tuition increases have been previously announced, and reflect the specific needs of these respective programs,” Vannelli said.

USask said the international differential tuition multipliers remain unchanged at 2.73 for undergraduate students and 1.58 for graduate students.

Vannelli said significant cost pressures were placed on the university when it moved to remote learning and put in place contingency plans for the fall semester.

“We continue to review its operations in light of these increased costs and revenue limitations,” he said.

“The method of program delivery — whether in-class, remote, or a blend of both — does not change the high quality and exceptional value of a USask degree.”

Student fees for 2020-21 have yet to be announced.