Coronavirus: Saskatchewan post-secondary student unions say more emergency funds needed

Student unions for Saskatchewan’s two largest post-secondary institutions say more emergency supports are needed during the COVID-19 closedown.

“Our main concern is that nobody, especially no student, gets left behind when it comes to relief and when it comes to potential recovery,” said Regan Ratt-Misponas, University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union (USSU) president.

Ratt-Misponas said that relief can take different forms, some of which the USSU addressed in an open letter to the university on April 4.

In it, the USSU asked for measures such as a tuition freeze, waiving late fees and reimbursing any forced withdrawals. Ratt-Misponas said USSU and university administration have a good working relationship, and that the student union will follow-up on their asks.

In a statement to Global News, the University of Saskatchewan said it “understands the challenging times students are facing during the rapidly-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of our students, while limiting disruptions to their academic studies and progress as much as reasonably possible. We continue to working closely with the provincial government on a daily basis to ensure students have the supports they need during this exceptional time.”

Ratt-Misponas said he’s glad to see some assistance, such as the federal government’s Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but knows that doesn’t help many students who don’t make the income requirements.

“Right now, very important that students have supports available to be able to buy things like groceries and to pay rent,” he said.

URSU providing emergency grocery cards

The University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) said University of Regina students face similar challenges.

URSU Student Advocate Kathryn Boyce said even with the Saskatchewan government’s moratorium on evictions and utility disconnections, many students have little to no income for basic needs.

Boyce said URSU is currently pulling from its emergency bursary fund to buy grocery gift cards for vulnerable students.

Boyce said she’s now regularly receiving more calls for bursaries a single day than she was previously in an entire month.

URSU has already issued more than $10,000 in gift cards, she said.

“I’m trying to save the scant amount of emergency funding that the student union bursary has left for international students that I know don’t have a source of income whatsoever,” Boyce said.

The University of Regina has its own student emergency fund.

In an email, U of R acting director of communications and public relations Paul Dederick said there have been 36 applications, with many more expected in the coming days.

“The university is prepared to supplement the fund further, but our discretionary funds are limited as well,” he said, noting a recent appeal to replenish the fund has raised $30,000 to date.

Dederick added the university has responded to student financial pressures by extending a number of payment deadlines and waiving certain fees.

Administration has also been in regular contact with the provincial government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“As part of that consultation process, we have held discussions on how the pandemic has adversely affected many students financially, so the government is aware of the situation,” Dederick said.

Opposition says province can fill gaps

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said anyone needing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic should receive funding.

“We need to invest in people right now. The more we’re able to keep people afloat during this time, the better we will be able to recover once the pandemic is over,” Meili said.

“There are gaps in the federal support that other provinces are filling. Saskatchewan is yet to do so.”

On April 2, British Columbia announced a one-time $3.5-million emergency fund to support post-secondary students at 25 public institutions in the province.

In an email statement Tuesday, Saskatchewan’s ministry of advanced education said the province has moved quickly with supports.

“To date, that has also included the deferment of student loan payments, self-isolation supports and protections from evictions for students who live off campus,” the statement said.

“We remain in continuous contact with our sector partners and applaud institutions and the public for helping students when possible through this rapidly-changing situation. We know that our institutions are deploying supports for emergency student aid through existing channels and also through public appeals. We are working to support these efforts.”

The federal government is expected to address student-specific supports sometime this week.

