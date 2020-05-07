Saskatchewan Polytechnic says no tuition hike next year

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has announced that it will not be increasing its tuition for Canadian or international students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The decision was made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is critical that we remain focused on the future and on our mission to educate students, and provide skilled and successful graduates,” said Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO.

“I am happy to share that Saskatchewan Polytechnic will not be increasing tuition during this challenging time. I am confident that if we approach our financial situation with the same rigour, flexibility and adaptability that we use to prepare tomorrow’s workforce, we will be successful.”

The school said it is still finalizing its plans for the next fiscal year and is working towards a balanced budget.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic serves students at campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.