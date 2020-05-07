Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says no tuition hike next year

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 3:01 pm
Tuition at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will remain unchanged during the 2020-21 academic year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tuition at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will remain unchanged during the 2020-21 academic year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Files / Global News

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has announced that it will not be increasing its tuition for Canadian or international students for the 2020-21 academic year.

The decision was made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: University of Regina students won’t be seeing tuition increase next year

“It is critical that we remain focused on the future and on our mission to educate students, and provide skilled and successful graduates,” said Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO.

“I am happy to share that Saskatchewan Polytechnic will not be increasing tuition during this challenging time. I am confident that if we approach our financial situation with the same rigour, flexibility and adaptability that we use to prepare tomorrow’s workforce, we will be successful.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Polytechnic gathers PPE for front-line workers fighting COVID-19

The school said it is still finalizing its plans for the next fiscal year and is working towards a balanced budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Polytechnic serves students at campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanPrince AlbertMoose JawSaskatchewan Coronavirusregina coronavirussaskatoon coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19regina COVID-19Saskatoon COVID-19Post-secondarySaskatchewan Polytechnic
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.