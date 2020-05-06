Menu

Canada

University of Regina students won’t be seeing tuition increase next year

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 3:31 pm
Univeristy of Regina
The University of Regina’s 26th consecutive balanced operating budget, which includes no increase to tuition, was approved by its board of governors on Tuesday. File Photo / Global News

University of Regina students won’t have to worry about a tuition increase in 2020-21 after the school’s operating budget was approved by its board of governors on Tuesday.

The school’s operating budget is about $238 million and balanced for the 26th consecutive year.

“As the world contends with the economic and social repercussions of a global pandemic, the University of Regina’s 26th consecutive balanced operating budget is focused on providing stability and support for our students, faculty and staff,” Roger Brandvold, chair of the university’s board of governors, said in a release.

“The board appreciates the tremendous work of the university’s executive and leadership in developing a plan to continue delivering a robust learning experience for students while maintaining our connections with our communities during these unprecedented times.”

The university said it was able to avoid a tuition hike after receiving $1,070,000 from the provincial government and the anticipated revenue from increased enrolments last year.

“If there are declines in enrollment or revenue, the university will manage them with savings in operating costs. Should such revenue and expense changes occur, they are predicted to be temporary and to return to pre-pandemic levels either next year or the year following,” the university stated in the release.

