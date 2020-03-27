Coronavirus: University of Regina student emergency fund suffering as applications increase

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina is asking the public for help after losing one of the main funding sources for their Student Emergency Fund.

Every spring, the university’s Prairie Kitchen Party raises money for the fund. The May 9 event was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing becomes the norm.

“We give out over $40,000 a year in emergency bursaries and we’re down now to $300,” said University of Regina President and Vice Chancellor Vianne Timmons.

“We need to get out there to try and get it rebuilt. We know now that students are in real jeopardy without summer jobs.”

Timmons said typically, many of the program’s applicants are single mothers.

“Right now they’re not working and they’re trying to get through their studies. And they’re home with their kids. It’s a real challenge for many of our single moms.”

But she added that she anticipates many more will now also be facing hardship.

The university has received over 20 applications for emergency funding since March 16.

“There are so many young people who are going to be challenged financially during this pandemic, so it’s up to us to provide support.”

The Government of Canada’s recently-introduced Emergency Response Benefit promises up to $2,000 for four months for workers who lose their income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Timmons said that some who pay towards their own education may not meet the minimum $5,000 income thresholds needed to qualify for the support, which is also only available to Canadian residents.

“We have lots of international students here that work in retail in Regina. And, we have local kids – students in Regina who depend on summer employment to help pay their tuition and they’re not gonna be able to do that. Tuition alone is $7,000.”

As for how much Timmons is hoping to raise, she says she’s seeing six figures — as long as the city she’s come to love over the past decade rises to the occasion.

“Even $200 can buy some groceries. It doesn’t have to be a huge donation. We know the community can step up and will step up and we’re looking forward to hearing from them.

You can donate to the fund online here.

