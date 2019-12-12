University of Regina’s 7th president resigns to pursue new opportunity

Send this page to someone via email

The president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina, Vianne Timmons, is resigning to pursue new opportunities.

The announcement was made Thursday by the university’s board of governors.

Timmons is moving on to become the president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University of Newfoundland. She will remain in her role as president at the U of R until April.

“My decision to leave the University of Regina was a difficult one, and one that I made after carefully considering many factors — both professional and personal,” Timmons said in an email to students.

Timmons is originally from Newfoundland. She said she’s moving back to be closer to family, including her 86-year-old mother and her granddaughter.

Board chair Roger Brandvold said Timmons has played a leading role in the university’s growth during her tenure.

“(Vianne) Timmons leaves the institution in a strong position,” Brandvold said. “In addition to growing enrollments, the university has made many investments during her time here to better support our students, grow our research enterprise, connect with our local and provincial communities, and enhance our physical campus while maintaining a balanced budget.”

Timmons thanked the community for its support.

“The University of Regina, our city, and our province welcomed me and my family so warmly when we arrived in 2008, and my love for and commitment to this province have only grown since that time,” she said.

The board of governors has named provost and vice-president of academic, Thomas Chase, as interim president effective April 1.

His involvement with the university dates back more than four decades, and he has served as provost since 2011. He has overseen the academic operations and budgets of the university and has guided academic policy.

The board said it will launch a comprehensive search for the University of Regina’s eight president in the new year.