Okanagan weather: more rain heading into the weekend

Some clouds and a chance of showers linger in the Okanagan on Thursday.

After starting the day out in single digits, the mercury makes an aim for the low 20s in the afternoon.

An upper trough swinging ashore will bring with it a chance of showers by late Friday with rain picking up into the day on Saturday.

Generally, 2 to 5 millimetres is expected with up to 15 millimetres possible in some areas.

Afternoon highs will drop from the low 20s Friday into the upper teens Saturday and Sunday.

Lingering showers are possible Sunday and Monday as daytime highs stay in the upper teens.

