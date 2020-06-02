B.C. officials provide Tuesday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are set to provide an update Tuesday on the number of coronavirus cases in B.C.

The province recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus from noon Saturday to noon Monday.

One more person died from COVID-19 in a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of deaths to 165.

Thirty-two people remain in hospital, which is down from 35 on Saturday. In total, 2,207 people have now recovered from the virus.

Five people remain in the ICU.

There were still 224 active cases, which was an increase of four since Saturday.

There were still 13 active outbreaks in B.C., 12 in long-term care and assisted living homes. The outbreak at the Residence at Clayton Heights has been declared over.

There were no new community outbreaks Monday.

3:57 ‘Hate has no place in our province’: B.C. top doctor’s anti-racism pledge and how to safely demonstrate ‘Hate has no place in our province’: B.C. top doctor’s anti-racism pledge and how to safely demonstrate

B.C. health officials are warning anyone who attended Sunday’s protest in Vancouver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the U.S. to monitor their health.

An estimated 5,000 people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery in solidarity with protests in the United States after a white police officer in Minneapolis held his knee on Floyd’s neck while the Black man was in handcuffs and crying out that he couldn’t breathe.

Many of the attendees were wearing masks, but health officials said Monday people should keep an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

“You may have put yourself at risk and you may bring that back to your home,” Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said.

“If you have any symptoms at all, you need to self-isolate. You need to get tested. You need to be sure you’re not contributing to further transmission of this virus.”

B.C. officials will be providing the latest update at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You will be able to watch it above or on the Global BC Facebook page.