24 new cases of coronavirus in B.C., one new death over past 48 hours

B.C. has recorded 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of deaths to 165.

Thirty-two people remain in hospital, which is down from 35 on Saturday. In total, 2,207 people have now recovered from the virus.

Five people remain in the ICU.

There are still 224 active cases, which is an increase of four since Saturday.

“This does tell us, there is still transmission of COVID in some of our communities around the province,” Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday. “And that we’re not completely out of the woods yet.”

“Fewer faces and bigger spaces still apply.”

There are still 13 active outbreaks in B.C., 12 in long-term care and assisted living homes. The outbreak at the Residence at Clayton Heights has been declared over.

There are no new community outbreaks Monday.

Henry said the survey on the BC CDC website asking the public about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic closed at midnight Sunday. In total, 356,196 people completed the survey.

“This is important and valuable feedback that will help us understand the impacts the restrictions and the pandemic and COVID had on our communities across this province and will help shape our responses and our reactions going forward,” she added.

On Saturday, health officials declared one of the province’s earliest and worst outbreaks of COVID-19 at a long-term care home over, as they announced 11 new cases of the illness.

Henry said the outbreak at Haro Park Centre in Vancouver had officially been cleared, as had another outbreak at the Evergreen House in North Vancouver.

At least 89 cases and 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported at Haro Park.

No new deaths were reported on either Friday or Saturday — a milestone not registered since early March.

“In the last few days, the number of new cases have continued to remain low, and this is, as you know, in the second week of our restart, and that is very good news, that’s very encouraging,” said Henry.

But she warned that transmission between individuals in the community is still happening.