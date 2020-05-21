Global News Hour at 6 BC May 21 2020 10:43pm 02:00 Vancouver hairstylist turned healthcare hero When her salon was ordered shut in March, a Vancouver hairstylist decided to do what she could to help in the coronavirus fight, by getting a cleaning job at St. Paul’s hospital. Aaron McArthur reports. Meet the B.C. hairstylist who started cleaning a hospital when COVID-19 shut her salon down <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6972438/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6972438/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?