Overdose alert issued tied to drugs sold in Regina

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Regina saw 140 overdoses in the first three weeks of April, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, prompting an overdose alert to be issued for the city.

Testing by the Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre positively identified fentanyl and benzodiazepines in several samples. The latter cannot be treated with naloxone, according to the Health Ministry.

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Tainted drugs may also contain other opioids or unidentified substances, it added.

It is unclear what the drug is being sold as, the Health Ministry said.

“Multiple calls have resulted in unconsciousness, and cardiac arrest, requiring CPR and advanced emergency medical treatment. There is a higher risk of overdose from drugs in the Regina area,” the ministry wrote in its notice.

It also reported that some overdoses required multiple doses of naloxone, but said the opioid overdose-reversing efforts “were not always effective.”

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The alert will remain in effect until April 29.