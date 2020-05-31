Protest against racism, police brutality set for Vancouver Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

As the United States reels from raucous, nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, Vancouver is set to play host to its own demonstration Sunday evening.

“The issues we are witnessing are about racial division and police brutality in North America and around the world,” wrote organizer Jacob Callendar-Prasad in an Instagram post.

“Racism is alive and has been. It is just now being filmed.” Tweet This

The wave of protests across the U.S. was touched off when George Floyd, a Black man, died during an arrest where a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

4:37 George Floyd death: Protesters in Berlin, London rally in solidarity with U.S. after Floyd’s death George Floyd death: Protesters in Berlin, London rally in solidarity with U.S. after Floyd’s death

Vancouver’s protest also follows the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died in an interaction with Toronto police. Korchinksi-Paquet’s family alleges she was pushed from a balcony, which the union representing Toronto police denies. Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of supporters filled the streets of Toronto on Saturday in a peaceful protest over her death and wider issues of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism.

In his social media post, Callendar-Prasad said Vancouver’s event would honour Floyd and other Black people who have lost their lives due to police brutality.

Back in 2016, Callendar-Prasad was himself the subject of a frightening interaction with police, when he was held at gunpoint in what Burnaby RCMP later admitted was a case of mistaken identity.

2:14 Another teen claims RCMP roughed him up over mistaken identity Another teen claims RCMP roughed him up over mistaken identity

Vancouver’s chapter of Black Lives Matters issued a statement Saturday saying it would not attend the event over COVID-19 concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not feel that we can ensure the safety of our community in public protest at this time. Furthermore, the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, has asked that no protest be held in their daughters name. We will respect that,” said the organization in an Instagram post.

READ MORE: Congresswoman pepper sprayed during George Floyd protest in Ohio

“Right now, our priority and concern is keeping Black people safe and promoting some rest.” Tweet This

The Vancouver protest is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

On Saturday, about 100 protesters marched through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside in support of Floyd.