Ontario’s police watchdog probing family’s claims that Toronto woman pushed off balcony

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is aware of the allegations being made online about Toronto police and the circumstances surrounding a 29-year-old woman falling to her death from an apartment building balcony.

Police have not identified the woman, however, neighbours identified her to Global News as Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building on High Park Avenue north of Bloor Street West at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a “domestic incident.”

“While officers were inside an apartment unit on the 24th floor, they observed a woman on the balcony,” a statement issued by the SIU Wednesday evening said.

A memorial has been setup at the apartment building, located at 100 High Park Avenue. A “RIP. Rest In Power” sign along with multiple bouquets of flowers have been placed at the scene.

A growing memorial has been setup at the site of the incident in the city’s west end.

“A short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

In an update Thursday, the SIU said it has begun its interviewing process.

The agency also said it is “aware of allegations made by certain family members of the deceased and will be looking to speak to anyone with information about these allegations.”

Shortly after the incident, videos began to circulate online from people who said they are Korchinski-Paquet’s family, alleging that police pushed her off the balcony.

In a number of videos posted to social media from user @rocaworld, who says he is Korchinski-Paquet’s cousin, appears to be at the scene of the incident and alleges police “threw my female cousin off the building.”

An orange tarp which appears to be covering a body with police tape cordoning off the area is shown behind the man in the videos.

In another clip posted to Twitter by user @fairyvivis, a woman who identifies herself as the victim’s mother says, “The police killed my daughter. Came into my apartment and shoved her off the balcony.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders issued a statement Thursday.

“We know this incident has caused a great deal of concern and our thoughts are with the family and the community,” he said. “Let me be very clear that we want the facts as much as anyone.

The SIU said a post-mortem will be conducted Thursday afternoon.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

