Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total hits 480

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 480, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Innisfil and Severn, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 20s and their 80s.

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the fourth new case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s 480 cases, 397 have recovered, while 106 have been associated with local institutional outbreaks and eight are hospitalized.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 446 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 28,709, including 2,293 deaths.