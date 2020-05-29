Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier looking into possible regional reopenings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that they are looking at the idea of a regional approach to reopenings, in conjunction with the expanded testing plan announced earlier that day. He said that more testing gives a better scope what’s happening around the province and can help guide what locations could be reopened sooner. Chief public health officer Dr. David Williams added if they do a regional reopening, it has to be communicated properly so the public respect each other’s jurisdiction.