Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario reports 323 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths as total cases top 27,500

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 10:42 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier looking into possible regional reopenings
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that they are looking at the idea of a regional approach to reopenings, in conjunction with the expanded testing plan announced earlier that day.

Ontario reported 323 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,533.

Seventeen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,247.

Over 21,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 77.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 20,600 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 701,327. Around 12,800 cases are under investigation.

READ MORE: Ontario mulls regional reopening approach due to increased testing data

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 801, with 121 in intensive care and 84 on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,636 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario

More to come. 

Province gives green light for hospitals to schedule non-urgent surgeries, procedures and tests
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontariocoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus casesTOntario
Flyers
More weekly flyers