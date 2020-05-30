Ontario reports 323 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths as total cases top 27,500

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 323 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,533.

Seventeen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,247.

Over 21,300 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 77.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 20,600 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 701,327. Around 12,800 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 801, with 121 in intensive care and 84 on a ventilator.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,636 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario

More to come.

