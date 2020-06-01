Menu

Health

Nine new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 476

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 2:27 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier looking into possible regional reopenings
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that they are looking at the idea of a regional approach to reopenings, in conjunction with the expanded testing plan announced earlier that day.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed nine new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 476, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Severn, Ont., in people ranging in age between their 10s and their 70s.

READ MORE: 3 workers at Alliston, Ont., Honda plant test positive for coronavirus

Of the new cases, five are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for one of the new cases has been labelled as undetermined, while another is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s 476 cases, 389 have recovered, while 106 have been associated with local institutional outbreaks and seven are hospitalized.

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

READ MORE: 404 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 28,263

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 28,263, including 2,276 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: More Ontario businesses get green light to open
