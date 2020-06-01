Nine new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total at 476

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed nine new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 476, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Severn, Ont., in people ranging in age between their 10s and their 70s.

Of the new cases, five are community-acquired, while two are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The source of infection for one of the new cases has been labelled as undetermined, while another is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s 476 cases, 389 have recovered, while 106 have been associated with local institutional outbreaks and seven are hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 10 coronavirus outbreaks at facilities across the region in six long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 28,263, including 2,276 deaths.