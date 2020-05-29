Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario health minister discusses launch of next phase of testing strategy

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott spoke Friday about the launch of the next phase of the province’s testing strategy, saying they’re adding two new branches of testing, in addition to the current testing centre method. She said the first is will be an expansion of surveillance for vulnerable populations for those not showing symptoms at places like shelters and group homes. She added this includes testing of workplaces in priority sectors. The other branch is reserving testing capacity to quickly respond to outbreaks in specific neighbourhoods, regions or hospitals and workplaces. This will include deployment of mobile testing.