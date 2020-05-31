Tornado spotted northeast of Calgary Sunday afternoon near Village of Beiseker

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado was spotted near the village of Beiseker, Alta., on Sunday afternoon, and a portion of southern Alberta was put under a tornado watch that has since been lifted.

Environment Canada confirmed it was monitoring a tornado and meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing it in the Irricana, Beiseker and Kathryn areas.

As of 4:44 p.m., the tornado was about 15 kilometres southeast of Beiseker, according to Environment Canada, and was moving east at 20 km/h.

The areas in Rocky Mountain County near Irricana, Beiseker and Kathyrn as well as in Wheatland County near Rockyford and Rosebud were placed under a tornado watch, but it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:21 p.m.

The area around Red Deer was also placed under a thunderstorm warning Sunday.

Many areas in southern Alberta including Calgary have also been placed under a thunderstorm watch, which is less severe than the warning.

Those in the areas under a tornado warning should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Residents should listen for a roaring sound and watch for funnel clouds and flying debris.

It’s recommended shelter is taken in an indoor room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement or stairwell.

Those in mobile homes or vehicles should move to a strong building.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.