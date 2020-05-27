Menu

Alberta records 1st tornado of the 2020 severe weather season

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 5:53 pm
Landspout tornado spotted in southern Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: A landspout tornado was spotted near Mossleigh in southern Alberta Wednesday morning. Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington has the details.

A tornado that touched down in central Alberta Wednesday morning has been confirmed by Environment Canada, making it the province’s first tornado of the 2020 severe weather season.

A landspout tornado touched down just after 10 a.m. near Mossleigh, Alta. The hamlet is located about 65 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Environment Canada said it received multiple reports and pictures of the landspout tornado. While a dust cloud was produced at the base of the funnel, the weather agency said it did not receive any reports of damage.

READ MORE: Alberta mom ‘shocked’ to capture possible landspout tornado on video

The tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF0 — the weakest on the six-point Enhanced Fujita Scale used to measure the intensity of a tornado.

“Landspout tornadoes are not as dangerous, but they can still cause damage,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s tornado was classified as an EF0, which is on the weak end of the scale with wind speeds around 90-130 km/h.”

Supercell vs Landspout Tornado
Supercell vs Landspout Tornado

Environment Canada went on to say Wednesday’s landspout tornado was generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Environment Canada meteorologists are actively seeking pictures of the damage it may have caused.

