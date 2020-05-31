Edmonton area, much of central and eastern Alberta under wind warnings on Sunday

Wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour are possible Sunday in parts of Alberta, including Edmonton.
Environment Canada put central and eastern parts of the province under a wind warning due to “very strong winds that may cause damage.”
It’s expected the “very strong west to northwest winds” will develop Sunday evening.
Some of the areas under the wind warning include Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Devon, Spruce Grove, Camrose, Red Deer, Lloydminster and Lac La Biche.
Environment Canada said “damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”
The agency warned drivers to be careful due to changing road conditions because of the high winds.
It’s expected the wind will weaken by Monday morning.
Several areas of south-central Alberta were also under a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday afternoon, including Leduc, Devon, Red Deer, Fort MacLeod and Airdrie.
