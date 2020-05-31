Menu

Edmonton area, much of central and eastern Alberta under wind warnings on Sunday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 4:02 pm
Edmonton weather forecast: May 30
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Kevin O Connell's Saturday, May 30, 2020 weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

Wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour are possible Sunday in parts of Alberta, including Edmonton.

Environment Canada put central and eastern parts of the province under a wind warning due to “very strong winds that may cause damage.”

It’s expected the “very strong west to northwest winds” will develop Sunday evening.

Some of the areas under the wind warning include Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Devon, Spruce Grove, Camrose, Red Deer, Lloydminster and Lac La Biche.

READ MORE: Alberta records 1st tornado of the 2020 severe weather season

Environment Canada said “damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Story continues below advertisement

The agency warned drivers to be careful due to changing road conditions because of the high winds.

It’s expected the wind will weaken by Monday morning.

Several areas of south-central Alberta were also under a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday afternoon, including Leduc, Devon, Red Deer, Fort MacLeod and Airdrie.

