3 suspects in custody after Mounties shot at in High Prairie

No Mounties were injured after suspects shot at them in High Prairie, Alta., early Sunday morning, according to RCMP.

Police were responding to a traffic complaint when shots were fired at them at around 2 a.m.

Officers found the abandoned vehicle at the Elk Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside. They believe three suspects fled to JC Park.

Police said the three are in custody and there is “no further risk to public safety.”

At around 4:30 a.m., RCMP sent out an emailed public safety announcement, saying there was an active police event happening within High Prairie town limits. Through the news release, RCMP asked people to avoid the northwest part of High Prairie, specifically JC Park and the Elks Rodeo Grounds, and to stay home with locked doors.

The RCMP’s Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and helicopter helped in the investigation.

If you have information about this incident, police said to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-723-3370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.