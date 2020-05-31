Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 suspects in custody after Mounties shot at in High Prairie

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 3:31 pm
The RCMP's Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and helicopter helped in the investigation.
The RCMP's Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and helicopter helped in the investigation. Courtesy: High Prairie RCMP

No Mounties were injured after suspects shot at them in High Prairie, Alta., early Sunday morning, according to RCMP.

Police were responding to a traffic complaint when shots were fired at them at around 2 a.m.

Officers found the abandoned vehicle at the Elk Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside. They believe three suspects fled to JC Park.

Police said the three are in custody and there is “no further risk to public safety.”

READ MORE: Man charged after shooting bear in residential Cold Lake area: Alberta RCMP

At around 4:30 a.m., RCMP sent out an emailed public safety announcement, saying there was an active police event happening within High Prairie town limits. Through the news release, RCMP asked people to avoid the northwest part of High Prairie, specifically JC Park and the Elks Rodeo Grounds, and to stay home with locked doors.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting being investigated in Beaumont

The RCMP’s Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and helicopter helped in the investigation.

If you have information about this incident, police said to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-723-3370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
High Prairie RCMPHigh PrairieMounties shotAlberta Mounties shotHigh Prairie shootingHigh Prairie shooting MountiesHigh Prairie shooting RCMPHigh Prairie shots fired
Flyers
More weekly flyers