Man charged after shooting bear in residential Cold Lake area: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is facing charges after he shot a bear in a residential area in Cold Lake, Alta., on Thursday, according to an RCMP release issued Friday.

Police responded to a complaint about a man shooting a gun on Beach Avenue at 8 p.m.

The man fired two shots at a bear in front of his house, RCMP said. The animal was injured and ran off into a wooded area.

RCMP said Fish and Wildlife officers set up traps to catch the injured bear.

READ MORE: White grizzly named by Bow Valley residents

Police added that the bullets “caused extensive damage to another residence.”

RCMP seized a shotgun and ammunition in relation to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Northern Alberta bear encounter captured on video

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man from Cold Lake and charged him with two firearm offences and one Wildlife Act offence. Police will not release his name until a swearing of information.

He is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 26.