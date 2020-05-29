Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after shooting bear in residential Cold Lake area: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 10:17 pm
A stock image of a brown bear resting on forest ground.
A stock image of a brown bear resting on forest ground. Getty Images

A man is facing charges after he shot a bear in a residential area in Cold Lake, Alta., on Thursday, according to an RCMP release issued Friday.

Police responded to a complaint about a man shooting a gun on Beach Avenue at 8 p.m.

The man fired two shots at a bear in front of his house, RCMP said. The animal was injured and ran off into a wooded area.

RCMP said Fish and Wildlife officers set up traps to catch the injured bear.

READ MORE: White grizzly named by Bow Valley residents

Police added that the bullets “caused extensive damage to another residence.”

RCMP seized a shotgun and ammunition in relation to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Northern Alberta bear encounter captured on video

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man from Cold Lake and charged him with two firearm offences and one Wildlife Act offence. Police will not release his name until a swearing of information.

He is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Aug. 26.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPBearAlberta wildlifeCold Lake RCMPWildlife ActAlberta BearAlberta bear shotBear ShotCold Lake bear shotman shoots bearman shoots bear Albertabear shot Cold Lakeshots fired at bear in residential area
Flyers
More weekly flyers