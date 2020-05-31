Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec adds 202 COVID-19 deaths due to data transmission problem

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2020 1:53 pm
Quebec expresses hope soldiers will stay in care homes until September
WATCH: Quebec expresses hope soldiers will stay in care homes until September

Quebec is reporting 202 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial tally to 4,641.

Officials explain the huge spike is due to 165 deaths that weren’t counted previously due to a data transmission issue.

The number of deaths recorded in the past day is actually 37 and while the province has 51,059 confirmed cases, the number of new cases continued its decline with just 408 reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The uncounted deaths were all from the hard-hit Montreal area, which has accounted for half of the province’s novel coronavirus cases and more than 60 per cent of the deaths.

The number of hospitalizations stood at 1,198, with 171 in intensive care.

The province reports that 16,346 people have recovered.

The Spanish flu had a deadly second wave. Could it happen with COVID-19?
The Spanish flu had a deadly second wave. Could it happen with COVID-19?
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecMontrealQuebc cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers