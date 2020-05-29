Menu

Canada

Toronto police chief calls for calm in wake of Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2020 4:14 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 4:21 pm
Family of Regis Korchinski Paquet say they want answers following her death
WATCH ABOVE: On Wednesday, Regis Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from a 24th floors balcony. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death. As Erica Vella reports, family is looking for answers around how the 29-year-old fell from the balcony.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has called for calm after the death of a 29-year-old woman who fell from a balcony while officers were in her home.

The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet has sparked questions from the woman’s family, local politicians, and on social media about the role of police officers in the incident.

Saunders says police received three 9-1-1 calls about an alleged assault at the apartment that involved knives.

He says this is a textbook case for the importance of body-worn cameras, which Toronto police do not wear.

READ MORE: Toronto police union comments after woman’s fatal fall from balcony

Saunders says he has asked to expedite the process to roll out those cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has interviewed multiple witnesses and officers in their investigation of Korchinski-Paquet’s death after she fell from her 24th-floor balcony in the city’s west end.

The Special Investigations Unit said on Friday that they’ve identified a subject officer in the investigation and will conduct an interview with them later Friday.

“The scene was examined, and a canvass of the area was completed in an effort to locate witnesses and video footage,” read a statement from the SIU.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog probing family’s claims that Toronto woman pushed off balcony

“Investigators have spoken to several civilians who were able to shed some light on what transpired.”

Toronto’s police union expressed its concerns Friday about what it called unfounded allegations that officers pushed Korchinski-Paquet off her balcony.

“The comments posted on social media are opportunistic and sensationalize this tragic event with blatant disregard for evidence or fact,” read a statement from the Toronto Police Association.

“Comments made without facts are a disservice to the community and the police.”

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from Toronto apartment building

Story continues below advertisement

The association and Toronto’s police board have asked that the SIU move as quickly as possible in their investigation and provide updates so that the public can be presented with the facts.

However, Toronto Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam has questioned the SIU’s ability to investigate the incident.

“Every time the SIU gets involved, the same concerns always come to mind. How can families and the public be assured accountability and transparency,” the councillor said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceSIUtoronto police serviceSpecial Investigations UnitMark SaundersToronto Police AssociationKristyn Wong-TamRegis Korchinski-PaquetBody-worn cameras Toronto police
