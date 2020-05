On Friday, Toronto Mayor John Tory called the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet a “terrible tragedy,” but urged residents to “remain calm” as an investigation is undertaken. There have been allegations that Korchinski-Paquet was pushed off her balcony by police, but the information has not been revealed. When asked about planned protests in the city, Tory said protests are “perfectly appropriate in a democracy.”