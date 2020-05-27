Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has announced it is investigating after officials say a 29-year-old woman fell from a Toronto apartment building and died.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building on High Park Avenue north of Bloor Street West at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a “domestic incident.”

“While officers were inside an apartment unit on the 24th floor, they observed a woman on the balcony,” a statement issued by the SIU Wednesday evening said.

“A short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old woman this evening in Toronto. While police were present at an apt building on High Park Avenue, the woman fell to her death. https://t.co/o8YIJXQxQW — SIU (@SIUOntario) May 28, 2020