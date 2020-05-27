Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 10:36 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 10:39 pm
According to the SIU, Toronto police were called to the apartment building at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the SIU, Toronto police were called to the apartment building at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has announced it is investigating after officials say a 29-year-old woman fell from a Toronto apartment building and died.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building on High Park Avenue north of Bloor Street West at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a “domestic incident.”

“While officers were inside an apartment unit on the 24th floor, they observed a woman on the balcony,” a statement issued by the SIU Wednesday evening said.

READ MORE: SIU investigating after Selwyn man injured during arrest for stolen construction equipment

“A short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitHigh Park Avenue apartment SIUSIU TorontoSIU Toronto police
Flyers
More weekly flyers